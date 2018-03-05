Police: 'Major incident has been declared'
Salisbury substance incident: Major incident declared - police

Sergei Skripal, who is 66 and a woman, 33, were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping centre in Salisbury on Sunday afternoon.

The BBC understands he is a Russian national convicted of spying for Britain.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Craig Holden ,Wiltshire police said: "Because we are still at the very early stages of the investigation, we are unable to ascertain whether or not a crime has taken place."

