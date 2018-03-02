Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Tuneless Choir: 'Singing like nobody's listening'
The Tuneless Choir in Tunbridge Wells was set up to give people who cannot hold a tune and who lack confidence in performing a safe place to sing.
From the BBC World Service
-
02 Mar 2018
- From the section UK
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window