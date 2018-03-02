'Singing like nobody's listening'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Tuneless Choir: 'Singing like nobody's listening'

The Tuneless Choir in Tunbridge Wells was set up to give people who cannot hold a tune and who lack confidence in performing a safe place to sing.

From the BBC World Service

  • 02 Mar 2018
  • From the section UK
Go to next video: The choir helping people with dementia