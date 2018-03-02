Latest snow forecast

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Latest forecast for snow on Friday and the weekend
More snow is set to hit the UK, particularly the southwest on Friday evening and the north and Scotland on Saturday.
Snow will continue on Sunday but will turn to rain in the south as temperatures get a little milder.
-
02 Mar 2018
- From the section UK
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window