Monty the 'miracle' baby
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Monty the 'miracle'

His mum was told she had a 1% chance of conceiving after she was treated for cancer.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 02 Mar 2018
  • From the section UK