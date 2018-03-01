Media player
Homeless in the snow: 'I thought I would die sleeping out'
Blizzards are battering the UK causing widespread disruption for a third day, as a second highly unusual red alert for snow comes into effect.
Homeless people in Eastbourne said they were worried about sleeping out on the streets in the snow.
01 Mar 2018
