Meghan on #MeToo
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Markle to 'shine a light' on women's rights

The Royal Family's newest recruit says there's no better time to shine a light on women's empowerment.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 28 Feb 2018
  • From the section UK