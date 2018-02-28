Media player
Homeless in the snow: 'I hope I wake up in the morning'
Bryan Gilchrist has slept rough in London for 18 years.
He told Victoria Derbyshire he woke up on Wednesday morning covered in an inch of snow.
28 Feb 2018
