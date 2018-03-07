A brief history of grime
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Grime through time: A brief history of one of the UK's biggest music genres

Sir Spyro, BBC Radio 1Xtra host of The Grime Show, on the key moments that helped make grime one of the biggest music genres to come out of the UK.

  • 07 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Stormzy: Why I spoke out about Grenfell