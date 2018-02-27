Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
UK weather: Skiing, sledging and a snow dog
Snow has caused travel chaos across parts of the country, but some are enjoying the wintry weather.
-
27 Feb 2018
- From the section UK
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window