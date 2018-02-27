Media player
Snow warnings continue across UK
Freezing temperatures overnight and snowfall are causing disruption in parts of the UK.
Amber weather warnings will remain in place on Tuesday morning in north east England and East Anglia.
27 Feb 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window