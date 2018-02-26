Heavy snow forecast across UK on Tuesday
Heavy snow and freezing winds forecast for UK on Tuesday

Snow will accumulate in south-east England and London, as well as Yorkshire and the Midlands.

An amber warning is in place for many areas on Tuesday.

A windchill factor will make temperatures feel well below freezing.

