Heavy snow forecast across UK on Tuesday

Heavy snow and freezing winds forecast for UK on Tuesday
Snow will accumulate in south-east England and London, as well as Yorkshire and the Midlands.
An amber warning is in place for many areas on Tuesday.
A windchill factor will make temperatures feel well below freezing.
26 Feb 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window