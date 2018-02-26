Corbyn reveals 'big difference' with May

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeremy Corbyn reveals 'big' Brexit difference with Theresa May
The BBC's Chris Morris explains what Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn means when he says he backs the UK being in a permanent customs union with the EU after Brexit.
-
26 Feb 2018
- From the section UK
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-43201488/jeremy-corbyn-reveals-big-brexit-difference-with-theresa-mayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window