Video

Michael Wolff, the author of the controversial book about the Trump administration, has called Tony Blair an "complete liar" for denying he was trying to get a job with the White House.

In his book Fire and Fury, Mr Wolff claims he overheard a conversation between Mr Blair and the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner where he was "angling" for a post-election Middle East adviser role.

The former UK prime minister has denied the claims, calling them "absurd" and "simply untrue".

But appearing on BBC One's Andrew Marr Show, Mr Wolff defended his stance, saying the conversation had taken place 15ft away from him.

After Mr Wolff had made his latest claims, the Tony Blair Institute tweeted: "This story is a complete fabrication.

"Michael Wolff has never been present at any conversation between Jared Kushner and Mr Blair. He neither sought such a role from Jared Kushner nor was offered one.

"And we note that many people have had the same experience with Michael Wolff."