Testing the Newham corrosive 'sales ban'

In response to almost 300 violent offences involving corrosive fluids between 2015 and 2017, Newham Council introduced a voluntary scheme for local shops to agree to stop selling corrosive substances to people under 21.

BBC 5 live Investigates followed an undercover investigation by Newham Trading Standards to see whether shops were abiding by the plan.

This clip is taken from 5 live Investigates on Sunday 25 February.

Video Journalist: Matthew Sydney