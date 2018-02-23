Fry cancer 'an aggressive little bugger'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Stephen Fry speaks of 'aggressive' prostate cancer

Stephen Fry has said he has been keeping his head down "as much as possible" following his surgery for prostate cancer in early January.

In a video message, the British comedian, writer and actor revealed surgeons removed 11 lymph nodes, adding: "It’s a bit of a business having an operation like that."

  • 23 Feb 2018
  • From the section UK