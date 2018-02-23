'A really toxic culture grew'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ex-Save the Children worker describes Forsyth leadership
Brie O'Keefe, who worked with former Save the Children boss Justin Forsyth, says "certain toxic leadership behaviours were tolerated".
She was speaking to Newsnight's Emily Maitliss.
-
23 Feb 2018
- From the section UK
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window