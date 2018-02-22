'UK will reach 20,000 Syria refugee target'

Video

The UK will reach its target of resettling 20,000 Syrian refugees by 2020 and is considering how to extend the scheme, the home secretary has said.

Speaking from a refugee camp in Lebanon, Amber Rudd said that 10,538 people have already been granted refuge in the UK under the Vulnerable Person Resettlement Scheme.

The 2020 target was set by David Cameron in 2017.

Ms Rudd said she would make sure "there was something post 2020".