Video
Minette Batters: UK must not 'open flood gates' to cheap food
The first female president of the NFU says the UK must keep high food standards when it leaves the EU.
Minette Batters, who was voted in as president on Wednesday, said there needed to be impact assessments for the industry on how it will be affected after Brexit.
But she said the most important thing was to not "open the flood gates" to cheap food from other countries that does not meet UK standards.
-
21 Feb 2018
- From the section UK