'Rape victims should be confident police will investigate'

The first of London black cab rapist John Worboys' victims to make a complaint says her court action against failures in the police investigation was not about compensation.

The woman, known as DSD, was speaking after the Supreme Court rejected the Metropolitan Police's appeal against a High Court ruling which saw her awarded £22,250.

The Met did not identity Worboys after DSD approached them in 2003.

He was eventually convicted of 19 offences but officers believe he may have carried out more than 100 rapes and sexual assaults between 2002 and 2008.

DSD says the purpose of her case was about "giving women the confidence to go to police".