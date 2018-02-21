Is this the #TimesUp moment for aid sector?

Video

Revelations of sexual misconduct by some aid workers and investigations into the aid organisations' handling of the scandals has hopefully reached a #MeToo and #TimesUp moment for the aid sector, former aid worker Amira Malik Miller has said.

Speaking on Tuesday she told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur that there is a real systematic problem at all levels of the industry, and now was the opportunity to challenge it and bring it to light.

While working as an aid worker in 2004 Ms Miller witnessed misconduct first hand, she reported it and it led to several senior managers in charge being dismissed.

