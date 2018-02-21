Crowdfunding: When gold is the goal
Great Britain's bobsleighers Mica McNeill and Mica Moore have got to Pyeongchang thanks to crowdfunding.

Internet backers have been helped fund all manner of projects in the past, from pop to politics.

