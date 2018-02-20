Video

The reputation of Oxfam has been put at risk by the Haiti scandal, the executive director of the charity's international wing has acknowledged.

Addressing MPs on the international development committee, Winnie Byanyima said: "It hurts me that the organisation I serve can be today faced with the question as to whether we put our reputation, our brand, before the lives of people.

"Our reputation depends on the relationship with the people we serve. It's not there, there is no brand, if we abuse the people we serve."

But she said what went on in 2011 "would not happen today in Oxfam".