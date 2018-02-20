Oxfam boss apologises to MPs over Haiti

Video

Oxfam's chief executive has apologised to MPs probing the actions of staff who sexually exploited female victims of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti.

Mark Goldring also said sorry for telling a newspaper that the charity was being attacked as if it had "murdered babies in their cots".

Addressing the international development committee, he said: "I do apologise. I was under stress, I'd given many interviews, I'd made many decisions to try to lead Oxfam's response to this. I was thinking about amazing work I've seen Oxfam do across the world."