'I was so humiliated, I burst into tears'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Upskirting victim: 'I was so humiliated, I burst into tears'

Liv Moore tells the Victoria Derbyshire programme about her upskirting experience on the Tube while with her parents.

She says a man alerted her and her family to the fact somebody had covertly photographed up her skirt.

  • 20 Feb 2018
  • From the section UK