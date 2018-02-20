Media player
Upskirting victim: 'I was so humiliated, I burst into tears'
Liv Moore tells the Victoria Derbyshire programme about her upskirting experience on the Tube while with her parents.
She says a man alerted her and her family to the fact somebody had covertly photographed up her skirt.
20 Feb 2018
