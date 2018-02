Video

Gary Cliffe, one of Barry Bennell’s victims in the most recent court case, tells the Victoria Derbyshire programme the ex-coach abused him hundreds of times between the ages of 11 and 15 while playing for the Manchester City junior teams.

He has waived his right to anonymity.

Manchester City said it “offers its heartfelt sympathy to all victims for the unimaginably traumatic experiences they have endured”.