Tuition fees: Universities have 'questions' to answer
Prime Minister Theresa May tells ITV's This Morning that UK universities have "questions" to answer regarding tuition fees and whether current degrees offer value for money.
Mrs May, who has announced a year-long review of student finance and university funding, also suggested two-year degrees could help reduce debt for students.
Almost all university courses are currently being charged at the maximum £9,250 per year.
19 Feb 2018
