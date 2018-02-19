Bennell victim: We looked evil in the face

Video

Victims of Barry Bennell have welcomed the jailing of the former youth football coach for child sexual abuse.

Speaking outside Liverpool Crown Court after seeing Bennell sentenced, Micky Fallon, said the 31-year term reflects the "severity and the seriousness of the crimes".

Fallon, who was playing for Crewe Alexandra when he was abused by Bennell, said: "Today we looked evil in the face and we smiled because Barry Bennell, we have won."

Bennell was ordered to spend 31 years in custody and one year on licence. He will serve half the sentence in custody, with the rest on licence.