Fired aid workers 'should be registered'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Oxfam Haiti scandal: Fired aid workers 'should be registered'

A Tory MP has called for a central global register of aid workers accused of misconduct in the wake of the Oxfam scandal.

Pauline Latham, a member of the Commons international development committee, told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire show that it relied on the co-operation of NGOs to report staff.

  • 19 Feb 2018
  • From the section UK