Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Oxfam Haiti scandal: Fired aid workers 'should be registered'
A Tory MP has called for a central global register of aid workers accused of misconduct in the wake of the Oxfam scandal.
Pauline Latham, a member of the Commons international development committee, told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire show that it relied on the co-operation of NGOs to report staff.
-
19 Feb 2018
- From the section UK
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window