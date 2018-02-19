'More variety' of tuition fees, says minister

Video
Tuition fees: 'We want more variety of fees'
Two-year courses, part-time study and so-called "commuter degrees" are all options which could help provide a wider variety of tuition fees, Education Secretary Damian Hinds has said.
His comments come ahead of Prime Minister Theresa May announcing an independent review of fees and student finance. Mrs May will call for better value for students in England, admitting they face "one of the most expensive systems of university tuition in the world".
