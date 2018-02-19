Video

The government would be building in a "perverse incentive" if it suggests charging different fees for different courses, the vice-chancellor of the University of Bedfordshire has said.

Bill Rammell, a former Labour minister, told the BBC the move "will encourage poorer students to chose courses which aren't necessarily the courses they want".

His comments come ahead of Prime Minister Theresa May announcing an independent review of fees and student finance.

Mrs May will call for better value for students in England, admitting they face "one of the most expensive systems of university tuition in the world".