Baftas 2018: The winners
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Baftas 2018: The winners

The big Bafta winner this year, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri took home five awards.

Sir Ridley Scott receives a Bafta Fellowship for his life time work.

  • 19 Feb 2018
  • From the section UK
Go to next video: Film by Cardiff director wins debut Bafta