'We invited Bennell over for Christmas dinner'

As much as he abused children, Barry Bennell was an expert groomer of adults.

Many of the mothers and fathers of the boys Bennell trained were taken in by his bravado.

Former Olympians Ann Packer and Robbie Brightwell's sons were trained by Barry Bennell in the early 80s – although there is no suggestion they were abused by him.

