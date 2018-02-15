Media player
Barry Bennell: Victims speak of 'nightmare'
Three ex-footballers have spoken about their decades of living in fear, after their former youth coach Barry Bennell was convicted of 43 sex assaults on boys.
Chris Unsworth, Steven Walters and Micky Fallon said their dreams were turned into a "horrendous nightmare" by Bennell.
15 Feb 2018
