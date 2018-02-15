Media player
Barry Bennell told police how he groomed boys
Barry Bennell described to detectives interviewing him how he groomed young boys, in one of 30 interviews officers conducted with him.
The former football coach said he would try to get young boys to "feel comfortable" with him and play fight with them.
15 Feb 2018
