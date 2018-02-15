'Justice has been served'

Video

Former football coach Barry Bennell has been found guilty of seven further sex offences, bringing the total number he has been convicted of to 43.

Bennell, who worked with Manchester City and Crew Alexandra's youth teams, has been convicted of abusing 11 boys aged eight to 15 between 1979 and 1990.

Former footballer Andy Woodward, who sparked the investigation into Bennell after speaking out about how he had been abused, told the media outside Liverpool Crown Court that "justice had been served".