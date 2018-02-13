Jury convicts football coach of sex abuse

Video

The BBC's Danny Savage reports on the guilty verdicts at the Liverpool Crown Court trial of former football coach Barry Bennell.

Bennell was found guilty of 36 charges of sexually abusing 10 boys in the 1980s while the jury are continuing their deliberations on seven further counts.

The judge had directed the jury to find him not guilty on three other charges.

Bennell had pleaded not guilty to all the offences.