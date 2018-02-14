Why I've decided to come out at 91

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
‘I’m enjoying becoming a gay icon at 91’
Former civil servant Barbara Hosking explains why she chose to come out as gay in her 90s.
Ms Hosking worked for two prime ministers during a long career in government.
Speaking BBC Radio 5 live’s Emma Barnett, she said she was enjoying her new status as a potential “gay icon”.
-
14 Feb 2018
- From the section UK
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window