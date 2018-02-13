Video

A trio of rowers has celebrated making the finish line in a "record-breaking" Atlantic crossing.

Organisers say Sharon Magrath and Di Carrington, from Shropshire, and Elaine Theaker, of Tredegar, broke three world records by crossing the Atlantic in 60 days.

The women - whose vessel capsized twice in the last 24 hours - left the Canary Islands in December and reached Antigua on Tuesday.

Ms Carrington at 62 became the oldest woman to cross the ocean by rowing - and they set a record for the fastest female trip across it, officials said. Representatives of the 3,000-mile Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge said the other record was for the oldest female trio to cross the Atlantic.