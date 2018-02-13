How to handle a 75-year-old-bomb

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How to handle an unexploded 75-year-old bomb
London City Airport has reopened after an unexploded World War Two bomb was safely moved from the area.
It is estimated that there are still thousands of unexploded bombs and there are many ways to dispose of them.
-
13 Feb 2018
- From the section UK
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window