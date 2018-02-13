How to handle a 75-year-old-bomb
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How to handle an unexploded 75-year-old bomb

London City Airport has reopened after an unexploded World War Two bomb was safely moved from the area.

It is estimated that there are still thousands of unexploded bombs and there are many ways to dispose of them.

  • 13 Feb 2018
  • From the section UK
Go to next video: Treasure hunter's magnet hooks WW2 bomb