Minister reveals he can't use his own policy
Small Business Minister Andrew Griffiths - who is promoting shared parental leave - has admitted he can't use the policy himself when he becomes a father in April.
It came during an interview with BBC 5 live's Emma Barnett.
12 Feb 2018
- From the section UK
