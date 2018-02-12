Govt minister promotes a policy he can’t use himself
Small Business Minister Andrew Griffiths - who is promoting shared parental leave - has admitted he can't use the policy himself when he becomes a father in April.

It came during an interview with BBC 5 live's Emma Barnett.

  • 12 Feb 2018
  • From the section UK