Oxfam 'did not disclose full details of inquiry'

The charity watchdog has said it is "angry" over the way Oxfam handled claims of sexual misconduct by its aid workers.

Oxfam has been accused of concealing the findings of an inquiry into allegations its staff used prostitutes while delivering aid in Haiti in 2011.

Michelle Russell, director of investigations at the Charity Commission, said if the regulator had known the full details of the allegations it would have "dealt with this very differently".

Oxfam denies a cover-up.