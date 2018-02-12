Royal wedding details revealed
More Royal wedding details revealed

Kensington Palace has released further details of Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle, including timings and procession plans.

See inside St George's chapel, Windsor Castle, where the wedding will take place on 19 May 2018.

