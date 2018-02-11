Corgis are making a comeback
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Corgis are making a comeback

The Pembroke corgi breed has been removed from a list of breeds at risk.

It is the breed owned by the Queen and is believed to have become more popular thanks to the Netflix series The Crown.

  • 11 Feb 2018
  • From the section UK
Go to next video: Corgis steal the show at Crown premiere