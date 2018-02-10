Media player
Andrew Mitchell 'cannot remember' Oxfam case
Andrew Mitchell, who was international development secretary in 2011, told BBC's Newsnight the case at Oxfam was a "shudderingly awful tale" that was "terrible on every single level".
However, he was not clear whether he had been told about the incident when he worked at the department.
10 Feb 2018
