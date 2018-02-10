Mitchell 'cannot remember' Oxfam case
Andrew Mitchell 'cannot remember' Oxfam case

Andrew Mitchell, who was international development secretary in 2011, told BBC's Newsnight the case at Oxfam was a "shudderingly awful tale" that was "terrible on every single level".

However, he was not clear whether he had been told about the incident when he worked at the department.

  • 10 Feb 2018
  • From the section UK