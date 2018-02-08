Grenfell crew to run marathon in full kit
Grenfell firefighters to run London Marathon in full kit

Nine members of the fire crew at Paddington Fire Station are doing the London Marathon wearing 30 kilos (66 pounds) of kit.

They were among the first emergency services on the scene of the Grenfell Tower fire in June last year.

