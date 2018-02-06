Minister for women: I quit Twitter over death threats
The minister for women on quitting Twitter because of death threats.

The government's minister for women, Victoria Atkins says she has quit Twitter because of death threats.

Speaking to BBC 5 live's Emma Barnett, she explained she had become disillusioned with social media.

