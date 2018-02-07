Suffragettes: A campaign of disorder and disturbance
Video

After years of campaigning for suffrage, women began a campaign of public disorder to further their cause.

Destruction of property became the main tactic of women seeking to draw attention to the issue of women's suffrage.

  • 07 Feb 2018
