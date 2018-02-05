Death at the Derby: In their own words

Video

Accounts of Emily Wilding Davison's death are divided. Some call her death a deliberate suicide, which succeeded in drawing global attention to the cause of votes for women.

Others say she was trying to disrupt the race, but not to die.

Whatever the motivation, on 4 June 1913, as racehorses horses thundered around Tattenham Corner during the Epsom Derby, Emily Davison rushed onto the course and was hit by King George V's colt, Anmer.