UK Weather: Rain, sleet, hail and snow

The BBC's Nick Miller looks ahead to the cold week to come
A weather system coming in from the Atlantic could bring 1-2 cm of snow going into Tuesday morning.
Northern Ireland and Scotland can expect rain, sleet, hail and some snow while a keen cold wind will blow in to East Anglia.
Here is the BBC's Nick Miller with the full forecast.
04 Feb 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window