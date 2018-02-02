Meghan laughs off awards mix-up
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Meghan laughs off awards mix-up

Things didn't quite go to script for Meghan Markle at her latest royal engagement.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 02 Feb 2018
  • From the section UK